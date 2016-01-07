Athletics-Life bans for Balakhnichev, Melnikov and Papa Diack

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
LONDON Jan 7 The former head of Russian athletics Valentin Balakhnichev, the country's former head coach Aleksey Melnikov, and Papa Massata Diack, the son of the former IAAF President Lamine Diack, have all been banned from the sport for life over corruption charges.
The IAAF Ethics Commission made the announcement on Thursday, also banning the organisation's former doping chief Gabrielle Dolle for five years, after all four men were found to have committed multiple breaches of anti-doping rules and been involved in the attempted cover up of positive drugs tests.
(Editing by:Martyn Herman)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday