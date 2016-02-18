Athletics-Official fears IAAF preparing to ban Kenya

Boxing-Double Olympic champion Adams to turn professional
LONDON, Jan 23 Double gold medallist Nicola Adams is set to turn professional at the age of 34 after being released from her contract with Britain's Olympic boxing programme on Monday.
NAIROBI Feb 18 Athletics Kenya executive committee member Barnaba Korir said on Thursday he feared the sport's governing body was preparing to ban the country to send the world a message about doping and corruption.
"My belief is they (the IAAF) are preparing us for a ban... if they are able to ban Russia, what is so special about Kenya?," he told Reuters. "They want to send a message, a clear message that if Kenya is banned the world will understand how serious they are."
Russia was banned from world athletics in November following allegations of widespread and state-sponsored doping in a report by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
Sebastian Coe, head of the International Association of Athletics Federations, said earlier that the organisation would not shirk from its duty to ban Kenya from the Olympics if the country was declared non-compliant by WADA. (Reporting by Neville Dalton, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BERLIN, Jan 22 A ban of Russia from the 2018 winter Olympics and possibly the 2020 Tokyo summer Games should be considered if there was state-run doping in the country, Germany's Olympic Committee chief Alfons Hoermann said on Sunday.
MELBOURNE, Jan 20 The last time Roger Federer met Tomas Berdych before the fourth round of a tournament, the Czech was 22 years old and the pair were at the Beijing Olympics.