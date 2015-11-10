Kremlin says doping allegations against Russian athletes groundless

MOSCOW Nov 10 The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed allegations from the World Anti-Doping Agency that Russian athletes were guilty of using banned performance-enhancing substances on a large-scale, saying the assertions were groundless.

"Until some evidence is presented ... it is difficult to accept these accusations, they are quite groundless," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)