REFILE-Russian sports minister Mutko says IAAF ban of former Russian athletics chief expected - R-Sport

MOSCOW Jan 7 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday that a decision by the IAAF to ban former Russian athletics chief Valentin Balakhnichev had been expected and there was no sense in an appeal, Russia's R-Sport agency reported.

Earlier, Balakhnichev said he intended to appeal after the IAAF Ethics Commission recommended banning him for life. (Reporting By Jason Bush; editing by Ralph Boulton)