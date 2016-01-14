Ex-Russian athletics chief says no evidence in WADA report - R-Sport

MOSCOW Jan 14 The former head of the Russian Athletics Federation, Valentin Balakhnichev, said a report issued on Thursday by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) contained no evidence of corruption during his tenure.

Balakhnichev said there was no point in waiting for a fair decision from WADA and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), R-Sport news agency reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)