Ex-Russian athletics chief says no evidence in WADA report - R-Sport

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
MOSCOW Jan 14 The former head of the Russian Athletics Federation, Valentin Balakhnichev, said a report issued on Thursday by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) contained no evidence of corruption during his tenure.
Balakhnichev said there was no point in waiting for a fair decision from WADA and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), R-Sport news agency reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday