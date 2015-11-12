版本:
Russia Athletics Federation says to prove innocence over doping - R-Sport

MOSCOW Nov 12 The Russian Athletics Federation said on Thursday that it will demonstrate its innocence in response to a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency on alleged doping, R-Sport news agency reported.

The Federation said its response to the report is to be issued at 1700 GMT. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)

