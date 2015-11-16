Russia will not boycott Rio Olympics over doping ban - RIA cites Olympic chief

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
MOSCOW Nov 16 Russia will not boycott the Rio Olympics after being suspended from the International Association of Athletics Federations over a doping scandal, RIA news agency cited Russian Olympic Committee head Alexander Zhukov as saying on Monday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dominic Evans)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday