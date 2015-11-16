版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2015年 11月 17日 星期二 01:12 BJT

Russia will not boycott Rio Olympics over doping ban - RIA cites Olympic chief

MOSCOW Nov 16 Russia will not boycott the Rio Olympics after being suspended from the International Association of Athletics Federations over a doping scandal, RIA news agency cited Russian Olympic Committee head Alexander Zhukov as saying on Monday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dominic Evans)

