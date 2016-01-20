Russia's anti-doping agency resumes work "with some responsibilities" - TASS

MOSCOW Jan 20 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) had been reinstated with some responsibilities, TASS news agency reported.

"RUSADA is resuming its work," TASS quoted Mutko as saying. "A number of programmes have been allowed - an educational one, the issuance of licences and transportation of tests. These powers have been returned to the agency."

Mutko also said RUSADA would sign a cooperation agreement with its British counterpart, Interfax news agency reported.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Dmitry Solovyov)