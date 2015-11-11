Russian Olympic Committee urges against punishment of "honest" athletes

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
MOSCOW Nov 11 The Russian Olympic Committee said on Wednesday it was urging international athletics organisations not to punish honest athletes when taking actions against doping practices in sports.
The Committee said it supported the efforts by the International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in their fight against doping.
"The Russian Olympic Committee calls ... to take into account the right of honest athletes to participate in international sports competitions, which should not be subject to limitations," the Committee said in a statement.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday