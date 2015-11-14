Russia to replace athletics chiefs in next 3 months - Tass cites sports ministry

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
MOSCOW Nov 14 Russia's sports ministry said on Saturday elections for a new leadership at the Russian Athletics Federation would take place in the next three months, Tass news agency reported.
The ministry also said it had taken a series of key measures to address known problems before the formal conclusion of a report by a special commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency into allegations of widespread cheating.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday