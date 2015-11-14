版本:
Russia to replace athletics chiefs in next 3 months - Tass cites sports ministry

MOSCOW Nov 14 Russia's sports ministry said on Saturday elections for a new leadership at the Russian Athletics Federation would take place in the next three months, Tass news agency reported.

The ministry also said it had taken a series of key measures to address known problems before the formal conclusion of a report by a special commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency into allegations of widespread cheating.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by John Stonestreet)

