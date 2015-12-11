版本:
IAAF delegation to make first Russia visit in January

MOSCOW Dec 11 A delegation of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will make its first visit to Russia in January, it said in a statement on Friday.

The delegation's visit will be to discuss reforms to the Russian Athletics Association, it added. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; writing by Polina Devitt)

