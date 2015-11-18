Russian minister says anti-doping agency facing pressure over doping case against Russia - RIA

MOSCOW Nov 18 Russia's Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday that officials in the World Anti-doping Agency (WADA) were coming under pressure in their investigation into doping allegations against Russian athletes, the RIA news agency reported.

Mutko said Russia would continue to harshly punish sportsmen for doping and that Russia was capable of solving the problem itself.