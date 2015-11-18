Russian minister says anti-doping agency facing pressure over doping case against Russia - RIA

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
MOSCOW Nov 18 Russia's Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday that officials in the World Anti-doping Agency (WADA) were coming under pressure in their investigation into doping allegations against Russian athletes, the RIA news agency reported.
Mutko said Russia would continue to harshly punish sportsmen for doping and that Russia was capable of solving the problem itself. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday