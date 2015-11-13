Russia ready to investigate doping allegations - Ifax cites sports minister

MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia is ready to carry out an investigation into doping allegations against its athletes in concert with independent organisations, the Interfax news agency quoted Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Friday.

Mutko was also cited as calling the allegations "absurd" and as saying that the International and Russian Olympic Committees would make a joint statement on the doping scandal on Friday.

Vladimir Putin earlier this week said he wanted Russia to conduct an internal investigation into the accusations, which were made by an independent commission set up by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)