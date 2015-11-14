版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2015年 11月 14日 星期六 21:30 BJT

Russian Olympic Committee agrees clean-up programme with eyes on Rio

MOSCOW Nov 14 The Russian Olympic committee reached an agreement with the International Olympic committee to ensure that clean Russian athletes compete at the Rio Games next year, it said in a statement on Saturday.

"The Russian Olympic Committee is firmly convinced that honest athletes must participate in the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro," Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov said.

"At the same time, everyone who was involved in the use of illicit drugs and contributed to it, should take full responsibility."

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by John Stonestreet)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐