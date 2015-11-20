IOC chief says Russia gave assurances it will sanction doping offenders

PRAGUE Nov 20 Russia's Olympic Committee has given assurances that coaches, athletes and personnel involved in doping will be sanctioned, International Olympic Committee Chairman Thomas Bach said on Friday.

Russia has announced a three-month road map to clean up its athletics after the suspension of its athletes due to allegations of widespread and state-sponsored doping, with the nation's Olympic Committee leading efforts to ensure honest athletes can compete at the 2016 Olympics. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Angus MacSwan)