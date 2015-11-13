Russia may create new anti-doping agency, will talk to IOC - sports minister

Basketball-Rule change allows players to wear religious headgear
May 4 Basketball players will be allowed to wear headgear for religious reasons after world governing body FIBA on Thursday approved a new rule to come into effect from October 1.
MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia may create a new anti-doping agency to address concerns about its athletics programme, Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko was quoted as saying by the news agency R-Sport on Friday.
Mutko was also quoted as saying he would speak to Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), later on Friday.
"We are ready ... to either reform or create a new anti-doping organisation, we are ready for wide cooperation," Mutko told R-Sport.
The agency also quoted Mutko as saying his ministry, the Russian Olympic Committee, and the country's Athletic Federation, had already held talks with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), and the IOC about the doping scandal. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
MELBOURNE, May 4 John Coates's long reign over the Australian Olympic Committee faces its first challenge in 27 years on Saturday when national sports federations vote in a presidential election at the committee's annual general meeting.
WELLINGTON, May 4 New Zealand's Southern Alps are familiar to millions around the world as the jaw-dropping backdrop to the "Lord of the Rings" movies but they have proved far less precious in producing Winter Olympians than their northern equivalent.