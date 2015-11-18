Russian athletes accused by WADA to sue whistleblowers, German TV channel - RIA

MOSCOW Nov 18 Russian athletes accused of using doping by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will file a lawsuit against a fellow athlete and her husband who have become the whistleblowers on doping in Russian athletics, RIA-Sport news agency reported on Wednesday.

RIA-Sport has also reported, citing one of the athletes, that the lawsuit will be also brought against a German TV channel which aired a film about using doping by the athletes. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)