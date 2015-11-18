Russian athletes accused by WADA to sue whistleblowers, German TV channel - RIA

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
MOSCOW Nov 18 Russian athletes accused of using doping by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will file a lawsuit against a fellow athlete and her husband who have become the whistleblowers on doping in Russian athletics, RIA-Sport news agency reported on Wednesday.
RIA-Sport has also reported, citing one of the athletes, that the lawsuit will be also brought against a German TV channel which aired a film about using doping by the athletes. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday