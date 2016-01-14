版本:
Russia supports WADA report outcomes - Tass cites sports minister

MOSCOW Jan 14 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday he supported all the outcomes of a investigation by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Tass news agency reported.

Mutko said Russia understood its share of the responsibility in a doping scandal which has rocked world athletics. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe)

