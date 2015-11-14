Russia's Olympic chief says ready to reform Russian athletics -RIA

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
MOSCOW Nov 14 Russia's Olympic chief Alexander Zhukov said on Saturday the country's Olympic Committee was ready to reform the Russian Athletics Federation following allegations of widespread doping in the sport, RIA news agency reported.
Russia risks being excluded from the 2016 Olympic Games after the International Association of Athletics Federations banned if from world athletics on Friday.
Zhukov said the reforms must be implemented as soon as possible so that Russian athletes can compete at the Games. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday