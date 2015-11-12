版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2015年 11月 12日 星期四 22:37 BJT

Russia's Olympic Committee recommends Balakhnichev steps down as member

MOSCOW Nov 12 Russia's Olympic Committee said on Thursday it had recommended that former Russian Athletics Federation head Valentin Balakhnichev resign as a member of the committee executive.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐