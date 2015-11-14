版本:
Russian athletics chief says he is ready to resign - Tass

MOSCOW Nov 14 The acting head of the Russian Athletics Federation, Vadim Zelichenok, said on Saturday he was ready to resign to help the sport recover from a doping scandal, Tass news agency reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by John Stonestreet)

