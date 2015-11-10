Russia says open for closer cooperation with WADA in doping scandal

MOSCOW Nov 10 Russian Sports Ministry said on Tuesday it is open for closer cooperation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in order to eliminate "any" irregularities done by the Russian anti-doping watchdog and the accredited laboratory.

The statement was published a day after an anti-doping commission report on Monday alleged widespread corruption in Russia. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)