奥运新闻 | 2015年 11月 10日

Russia says open for closer cooperation with WADA in doping scandal

MOSCOW Nov 10 Russian Sports Ministry said on Tuesday it is open for closer cooperation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in order to eliminate "any" irregularities done by the Russian anti-doping watchdog and the accredited laboratory.

The statement was published a day after an anti-doping commission report on Monday alleged widespread corruption in Russia. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)

