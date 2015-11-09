版本:
Russian sports minister says WADA ordered destruction of doping tests -Interfax

MOSCOW Nov 9 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Monday the World Anti-Doping Agency had ordered the destruction of doping tests for Russian athletes, Interfax news agency reported.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jack Stubbs)

