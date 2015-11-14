版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2015年 11月 14日 星期六 22:31 BJT

Russian athletics chief says will not stand in upcoming elections -RIA

MOSCOW Nov 14 The acting head of the Russian Athletics Federation, Vadim Zelichenok, said on Saturday he would not stand in upcoming leadership elections following a doping scandal in the sport, RIA news agency reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by John Stonestreet)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐