Russian athletics chief says WADA has no right to suspend his federation

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
MOSCOW Nov 9 Vadim Zelichenok, the acting head of the Russian Athletics Federation (VFLA), told Reuters on Monday that neither the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) nor the International Olympic Committee had the right to suspend Russia from world athletics.
"It is only a recommendation," Zelichenok said, referring to a report from an independent commission set up by WADA which recommended that the Russian Athletics Federation be banned from the sport over widespread doping offences.
Only the International Association of Athletics Federations could make a decision about suspending the VFLA, said Zelichenok. (Reporting by Dmitry Rogovitskiy; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday