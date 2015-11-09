版本:
奥运新闻 | 2015年 11月 10日

Russian sports minister says no evidence for WADA doping allegations -Interfax

MOSCOW Nov 9 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Monday allegations made against Russia and himself by the World Anti-Doping Agency were not supported by evidence, Interfax news agency reported.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

