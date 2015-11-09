版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2015年 11月 10日 星期二 00:35 BJT

WADA doping allegations against Russia are groundless - Russian anti-doping chief

MOSCOW Nov 9 Allegations made by the World Anti-Doping Agency of widespread doping in Russian athletics are groundless, Tass news agency reported Nikita Kamaev, the executive director of Russia's anti-doping watchdog RUSADA, as saying on Monday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by)

