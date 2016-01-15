版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 1月 15日 星期五 21:17 BJT

Russian Olympic chief questions WADA objectivity - R-Sport

MOSCOW Jan 15 Suggestions by a World Anti-Doping Agency report that widespread doping in Russian athletics was state-backed are unfounded and raise questions about the investigation's objectivity, R-Sport news agency cited Russian Olympic Chief Alexander Zhukov as saying on Friday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by Polina Devitt)

