Athletics-Bolt to race in Rome in preparation for Olympics

LONDON Jan 19 World record holder Usain Bolt will race over 100 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Rome on May 31 in preparation for the London Olympics.

The Jamaican triple Olympic champion won the event at the meeting last year.

"I'm training hard, the off season has been good. Everything is going according to plan," Bolt said in a statement on Thursday.

"The aim is to defend my Olympic titles in London. Rome's race will be a good early season test and tell me what I need to do on the way to the Olympic Games," added the 25-year-old whose world mark stands at 9.58 seconds.

Bolt also has Olympic golds from the 200 metres and the 4x100 relay.

The sprinter last week confirmed he would race over 100 metres at the Bislett Games in Oslo in June.

The London Olympics run from July 27 to Aug. 12.

