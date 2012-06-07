Athletics-Bolt made to work for win in Oslo

OSLO, June 7 Jamaica's world record holder Usain Bolt was made to work for victory in the 100 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo on Thursday.

Compatriot Asafa Powell was quick out of the blocks and had the lead until the final 10 metres when Olympic champion Bolt came through to win in 9.79 seconds, a meeting record.

Powell's time of 9.85 was his best of the season.

After crossing the line, Bolt collided with a flower girl on the track, catching her as she stumbled and then hugging her with a big grin on his face.

