Athletics-Bolt made to work for win in Oslo

OSLO, June 7 Jamaica's world record holder Usain
Bolt was made to work for victory in the 100 metres at the
Diamond League meeting in Oslo on Thursday.
Compatriot Asafa Powell was quick out of the blocks and had
the lead until the final 10 metres when Olympic champion Bolt
came through to win in 9.79 seconds, a meeting record.
Powell's time of 9.85 was his best of the season.
After crossing the line, Bolt collided with a flower girl on
the track, catching her as she stumbled and then hugging her
with a big grin on his face.
