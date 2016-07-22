Athletics-Sluggish Bolt does just enough to win 200 metres

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
LONDON, July 22 Usain Bolt won his first 200 metres for a year on Friday, his last track outing before the Olympics, but looked sluggish as he ran 19.89 seconds and has work to do if he is to complete the famed triple-triple in Rio.
Bolt pulled out of the 100 final in the Jamaican trials last month with a hamstring strain and was short of sharpness in every aspect at the London Diamond League.
Rocking noticeably, his usual late surge was absent and he had to battle all the way to the line for a time considerably shy of American LaShawn Merritt's season-leading 19.74.
Panama's Edward Alonso was second in 20.04 with Briton Adam Gemili third in 20.07.
Bolt, who turns 30 next month, travels to Rio de Janeiro in search of a third successive gold in the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay.
"I tried to hold my form. I'm not fully in shape, I need more work but I will be fine," he said.
"I'm feeling good and happy I could run and finish the race without any injuries." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.