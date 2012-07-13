RPT-Athletics-Farah fires Olympic home hopes with London win

(repeats to more topic codes)
By Alison Wildey
LONDON, July 13 World 5,000 metres champion Mo
Farah underlined his credentials to become Britain's first
Olympic long-distance gold medallist by winning his final
warm-up in style at the London Grand Prix on Friday.
Farah, who also won world silver in the 10,000 in Daegu last
year, was confronted by a wall of sound from a bumper home crowd
as he pulled away from Australia's Collis Birmingham on the
final lap to win in 13 minutes, 6.04 seconds.
"It definitely went well, I'm definitely happy. Training's
been going well so I'm looking forward to the Games," said Farah
who crossed the line in his customary manner with arms
outstretched as fireworks were set off from the roof of one of
the stands.
American Tyson Gay made a poor start in the men's 100 final
but came through in the final 20 metres to win in a time of
10.03 into a headwind.
"It felt pretty good just to get the victory and if the wind
had been in our favour I think we all would have run under 10
seconds," said the 29-year-old.
"I'm glad I ran. My groin is a little tender but it held up,"
added Gay, who had surgery on his right hip last year.
POWELL INJURED
In the absence of former world record holder Asafa Powell --
who pulled out of the meeting with a groin problem -- Ryan
Bailey of the U.S. was second as Jamaica had to settle for third
place with Nesta Carter.
Gay said he could understand why Powell chose not to compete
so close to the London Games, which start on July 27.
"I know what it's like to have a groin injury. I wish him
all the best and a speedy recovery," he said.
Injury problems also struck China's 2004 Olympic champion
Liu Xiang who had to pull out of the final of 110 metres hurdles
after tweaking his back while warming up.
With Liu sidelined, world indoor champion Aries Merritt
defied the cold, damp conditions with a dominant display to win
in 12.93 and equal his world leading time.
Britain's Perri Shakes-Drayton provided some early cheer for
home fans, winning the women's 400 hurdles ahead of European
champion Irina Davydova in a personal best of 53.77, a time that
took her to second in the world this year.
Beijing gold medallist Melaine Walker of Jamaica was fourth.
"I know I'm doing the right thing with my coach so roll on
the Olympics," Shakes-Drayton said.
"I'm very happy with today's performance. I wanted a
season's best so I'm very happy," added the 23-year-old.
CULSON UNBEATEN
World champion Dai Greene could not provide the crowd with a
British double in the event as Puerto Rica's Javier Culson
maintained his unbeaten record for the season, winning the men's
400 hurdles in 47.78 to equal his world leading time.
Greene finished strongly to snatch second place ahead of
Olympic champion Angelo Taylor in 48.10.
"I've got a few more weeks to get a bit sharper for the
Olympics and I'm going in the right direction I think. So I'm
looking forward to the Olympics and hopefully I can get one over
Culson then," said Greene who narrowly lost to Culson in Paris
last week.
Kenyan double world champion Vivian Cheruiyot showed why she
is a medal favourite at the Olympics by winning her 11th
successive 5,000 metres race.
Cheruiyot, who also plans to run the 10,000 in London, was
shadowed by compatriot Mercy Cherono coming into the final bend
but with a quick look over her shoulder, the world champion
kicked again and pulled away to win by a metre.
Pole vaulter Steve Hooker's problems continued after the
Australian Olympic champion did not register a height, failing
three times at 5.40 metres in the difficult conditions.
Hooker has been battling psychological problems he compares
to the "yips" golfers suffer and only cleared the qualifying
height for the Olympics at a special event organised by his
sponsor.
It was not much better for Olympic favourite Renaud
Lavillenie of France, whose only clearance was at 5.40. The
event was won by Germany's world indoor silver medallist Bjorn
Otto with a height of 5.74.
American Chaunte Lowe won the women's high jump with a leap
of 2.00 metres and Australian Mitchell Watt took the men's long
jump with 8.28 metres, two centimetres further than Britain's
Chris Tomlinson.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)