Athletics-Bolt set to light up Paris Diamond League again

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
PARIS Jan 20 World and Olympic champion Usain Bolt will be the main attraction during July's Paris Diamond League meeting, organisers said on Monday.
Bolt won the 200 metres last year at Stade de France, one month before increasing his world titles haul to eight at the Moscow championships where he clinched the 100m, 200m and the 4x100m gold medals.
The Jamaican, who said he wanted to beat his own world records in a year without a major global event, will run the 100 metres in Paris this year.
"Having Bolt at the meeting is the Holy Grail," director Laurent Boquillet said in a statement.
Bolt, the owner of six Olympic golds, competed at the Paris meet on four previous occasions - in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.