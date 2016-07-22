UPDATE 1-Athletics-Harrison breaks 28-year-old 100m hurdles world record

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
By Mitch Phillips
LONDON, July 22 American Kendra Harrison earned some consolation for the heartache of missing out on the Rio Olympics when she broke a 28-year-old world record by winning the 100metres hurdles in 12.20 seconds at the London Diamond League on Friday.
Harrison, who finished sixth in the U.S. trials after going into the race with the fastest time of the year, collapsed to the track in tears after the clock flashed up her time.
It was one hundredth of a second faster than the mark set by Bulgaria's Yordanka Donkova in 1988 - four years before Harrison was born.
Brianna Rollins (12.57), Kristi Castlin (12.59) and Ali Nia (12.63), Rio-bound after finishing 1-2-3 in the U.S. trials, finished in the same order, behind Harrison on Friday.
"I wanted to come out here with a vengeance to show these even though I won't be going to the Olympics I had to give it all I had," said Harrison.
"That 12.40 (in the heats earlier on Friday) got my confidence back. I knew I had it in me, I ran as hard as I could today," added Harrison, who set a United States record of 12.24 in May.
"To hear people call me a world record holder, it sounds remarkable.
"Initially I saw 12.5 and I was just happy to come out here and win. I was so happy when it came up and I was feeling really blessed. It shows that even if you don't go out there and make the team, you have to keep going and be strong. I just ran my best and look what happened." (Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Rex Gowar)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.