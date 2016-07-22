URGENT-Athletics-Harrison breaks 28-year old 100m hurdles world record

LONDON, July 22 American Kendra Harrison broke a 28-year-old world record on Friday when she won the 100metres hurdles in 12.20 seconds.

Harrison, who will not be running in the Rio Olympics after failing to make the United States team, was one hundredth of a second faster than the mark set by Bulgaria's Yordanka Donkova in 1988. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Rex Gowar)