版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 7月 23日 星期六 04:30 BJT

URGENT-Athletics-Harrison breaks 28-year old 100m hurdles world record

LONDON, July 22 American Kendra Harrison broke a 28-year-old world record on Friday when she won the 100metres hurdles in 12.20 seconds.

Harrison, who will not be running in the Rio Olympics after failing to make the United States team, was one hundredth of a second faster than the mark set by Bulgaria's Yordanka Donkova in 1988. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Rex Gowar)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐