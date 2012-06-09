Athletics-Results from Diamond League meeting in New York

June 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Diamond League results in New York on Saturday Men's 100m 1. Yohan Blake (Jamaica) 9.90 2. Keston Bledman (Trinidad and Tobago) 9.93 3. Michael Rodgers (U.S.) 9.99 Men's 200m 1. Churandy Martina (Netherlands) 19.94 2. Nickel Ashmeade (Jamaica) 19.94 3. Warren Weir (Jamaica) 20.08 Men's 400m 1. Luguelin Santos (Dominican Republic) 45.24 2. Jeremy Wariner (U.S.) 45.30 3. Chris Brown (Bahamas) 45.35 Men's 800m 1. David Lekuta Rudisha (Kenya) 1:41.74 2. Alfred Kirwa Yego (Kenya) 1:44.49 3. Andrew Osagie (Britain) 1:44.61 Men's 1500m 1. Bernard Lagat (U.S.) 3:34.63 2. Ayanleh Souleiman (Djibouti) 3:34.73 3. David Torrence (U.S.) 3:35.48 Men's 110m Hurdles 1. Jason Richardson (U.S.) 13.18 2. Jeff Porter (U.S.) 13.26 3. Orlando Ortega (Cuba) 13.35 Men's High Jump 1. Jesse Williams (U.S.) 2.36 2. Robbie Grabarz (Britain) 2.36 3. Trevor Barry (Bahamas) 2.31 3=. Jamie Nieto (U.S.) 2.31 Men's Long Jump 1. Mitchell Watt (Australia) 8.16 2. Fabrice Lapierre (Australia) 8.14 3. George Kitchens (U.S.) 7.88 Men's Discus 1. Zoltan Koevago (Hungary) 66.36 2. Frank Casanas (Spain) 65.21 3. Vikas Gowda (India) 64.86 Women's 100m 1. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) 10.92 2. Tianna Madison (U.S.) 10.97 3. Carmelita Jeter (U.S.) 11.05 Women's 200m 1. Sanya Richards-Ross (U.S.) 22.09 2. Bianca Knight (U.S.) 22.46 3. Mikele Barber (U.S.) 22.96 Women's 400m 1. Francena McCorory (U.S.) 50.06 2. Novlene Williams-Mills (Jamaica) 50.10 3. Rosemarie Whyte (Jamaica) 50.62 Women's 800m 1. Fantu Magiso (Ethiopia) 1:57.48 2. Molly Beckwith (U.S.) 1:59.18 3. Marilyn Okoro (Britain) 1:59.37 Women's 5000m 1. Tirunesh Dibaba (Ethiopia) 14:50.80 2. Meseret Defar (Ethiopia) 14:57.02 3. Gelete Burka (Ethiopia) 15:02.74 Women's 400m Hurdles 1. Ti'erra Brown (U.S.) 54.85 2. Kaliese Spencer (Jamaica) 54.91 3. Queen Harrison (U.S.) 55.32 Women's Pole Vault 1. Fabiana Murer (Brazil) 4.77 2. Yarisley Silva (Cuba) 4.70 3. Nikolia Kiriakopoulou (Greece) 4.60 Women's Triple Jump 1. Olga Rypakova (Kazakhstan) 14.71 2. Kimberly Williams (Jamaica) 14.45 3. Dailenys Alcantara (Cuba) 14.24 Women's Shot Put 1. Valerie Adams (New Zealand) 20.60 2. Jillian Camarena-Williams (U.S.) 19.62 3. Michelle Carter (U.S.) 19.32 Women's Javelin Throw 1. Sunette Viljoen (South Africa) 69.35 2. Barbora Spotakova (Czech Republic) 68.73 3. Kara Patterson (U.S.) 60.33