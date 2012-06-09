Athletics-Results from Diamond League meeting in New York

Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
June 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Diamond League results in New York on Saturday Men's 100m 1. Yohan Blake (Jamaica) 9.90 2. Keston Bledman (Trinidad and Tobago) 9.93 3. Michael Rodgers (U.S.) 9.99 Men's 200m 1. Churandy Martina (Netherlands) 19.94 2. Nickel Ashmeade (Jamaica) 19.94 3. Warren Weir (Jamaica) 20.08 Men's 400m 1. Luguelin Santos (Dominican Republic) 45.24 2. Jeremy Wariner (U.S.) 45.30 3. Chris Brown (Bahamas) 45.35 Men's 800m 1. David Lekuta Rudisha (Kenya) 1:41.74 2. Alfred Kirwa Yego (Kenya) 1:44.49 3. Andrew Osagie (Britain) 1:44.61 Men's 1500m 1. Bernard Lagat (U.S.) 3:34.63 2. Ayanleh Souleiman (Djibouti) 3:34.73 3. David Torrence (U.S.) 3:35.48 Men's 110m Hurdles 1. Jason Richardson (U.S.) 13.18 2. Jeff Porter (U.S.) 13.26 3. Orlando Ortega (Cuba) 13.35 Men's High Jump 1. Jesse Williams (U.S.) 2.36 2. Robbie Grabarz (Britain) 2.36 3. Trevor Barry (Bahamas) 2.31 3=. Jamie Nieto (U.S.) 2.31 Men's Long Jump 1. Mitchell Watt (Australia) 8.16 2. Fabrice Lapierre (Australia) 8.14 3. George Kitchens (U.S.) 7.88 Men's Discus 1. Zoltan Koevago (Hungary) 66.36 2. Frank Casanas (Spain) 65.21 3. Vikas Gowda (India) 64.86 Women's 100m 1. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) 10.92 2. Tianna Madison (U.S.) 10.97 3. Carmelita Jeter (U.S.) 11.05 Women's 200m 1. Sanya Richards-Ross (U.S.) 22.09 2. Bianca Knight (U.S.) 22.46 3. Mikele Barber (U.S.) 22.96 Women's 400m 1. Francena McCorory (U.S.) 50.06 2. Novlene Williams-Mills (Jamaica) 50.10 3. Rosemarie Whyte (Jamaica) 50.62 Women's 800m 1. Fantu Magiso (Ethiopia) 1:57.48 2. Molly Beckwith (U.S.) 1:59.18 3. Marilyn Okoro (Britain) 1:59.37 Women's 5000m 1. Tirunesh Dibaba (Ethiopia) 14:50.80 2. Meseret Defar (Ethiopia) 14:57.02 3. Gelete Burka (Ethiopia) 15:02.74 Women's 400m Hurdles 1. Ti'erra Brown (U.S.) 54.85 2. Kaliese Spencer (Jamaica) 54.91 3. Queen Harrison (U.S.) 55.32 Women's Pole Vault 1. Fabiana Murer (Brazil) 4.77 2. Yarisley Silva (Cuba) 4.70 3. Nikolia Kiriakopoulou (Greece) 4.60 Women's Triple Jump 1. Olga Rypakova (Kazakhstan) 14.71 2. Kimberly Williams (Jamaica) 14.45 3. Dailenys Alcantara (Cuba) 14.24 Women's Shot Put 1. Valerie Adams (New Zealand) 20.60 2. Jillian Camarena-Williams (U.S.) 19.62 3. Michelle Carter (U.S.) 19.32 Women's Javelin Throw 1. Sunette Viljoen (South Africa) 69.35 2. Barbora Spotakova (Czech Republic) 68.73 3. Kara Patterson (U.S.) 60.33
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.