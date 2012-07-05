Athletics-Rudisha gunning for 800 metres world record on Friday

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Rights groups praise IOC's revised Games contract
* IOC met with NGOs to revise host city contract (Updates with IOC president quotes)
PARIS, July 5 Kenyan David Rudisha will attempt to break his 800 metres world record in Friday's Diamond League meeting, he said on Thursday.
"To break the record you need to get everything perfect and in position," the 23-year-old told a news conference in Paris.
"I would be happy to beat it before the London Olympics and I would be happy to beat it in my first appearance in Paris."
Rudisha, who clocked his world record 1:41.01 in 2010, will lean on pacemaker Sammy Tanguy of Ethiopia on Friday.
"We have been working together very nicely," the world champion and 2011 Athlete of the Year said of Tanguy.
"If everything goes well for us we are expecting maybe 48.9, 48.8 seconds (after one lap), that's what I told him."
Rudisha is in good form, having clocked 1.41.74 in New York last month.
"This year I have not had the problems in training I had last year," he said. "I wasn't expecting to run 1.41 but I'm flowing nicely and I'm in good shape."
The Olympics start on July 27. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)
BERLIN, Feb 28 A new contract for future Olympic Games hosts that makes the protection of human rights a core requirement earned praise from rights groups on Tuesday who say preparations of major sports events lead to rights violations.
Feb 27 Olga Korbut, the gymnastics darling of the 1972 Munich Olympics who has apparently fallen on hard times, has sold off her Games medals and other trophies through a U.S. auction house.