Athletics-Dominguez eyes Olympics on return to competition

Athletics-Russia unlikely to be re-admitted before November - IAAF
MONACO, Feb 6 Russia will remain suspended from international athletics and is unlikely to be reinstated before November, the sport's governing body (IAAF) said on Monday.
MADRID Oct 20 Spanish former world steeplechase champion Marta Dominguez returns to competition this month with her sights set on winning a place at the London Olympics in 2012.
The 35-year-old Dominguez, probably the country's best known athlete, gave birth to a son, Javier, in May, and two months later was cleared of two of three charges in the Operation Greyhound doping probe which broke in December last year.
"If I don't pick up an injury I'll arrive in condition for the Olympic Games," Dominguez told a news conference on Thursday ahead of a 10-km race in Madrid on Oct. 30.
"I dream of winning an Olympic medal. I am preparing and training well, though I have a bit of a groin problem at present."
The judge in charge of the doping investigation dismissed a charge against Dominguez of administering drugs to a training partner without a prescription, and another of supplying a banned substance.
She remains under investigation for alleged tax irregularities.
"On December 9th last year I was a bad person, very bad, the worst, and later they cleared me," Dominguez said.
"I hope the same happens with Cesar (Perez, her coach) and that it all remains a bad dream. The justice system moves very slowly."
Dominguez´s greatest achievement was winning steeplechase gold at the world championships in Berlin in 2009. She missed out on a medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics when she fell some 200 metres before the line. (Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Clare Fallon)
MONACO, Feb 6 The governing body of world athletics (IAAF) has put a freeze on changes of nationality by athletes, saying the system has become open to abuse and that rules are being manipulated.
PARIS, Feb 3 Paris showed on Friday that it can offer a safe environment to host the Olympics after an attack was thwarted at the Louvre Museum on the day when the city submitted its bid file to host the 2024 Games, mayor Anne Hidalgo said.