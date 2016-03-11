IAAF to decide in May on whether to lift Olympics ban on Russia - TASS

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
MOSCOW, March 11 The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will take a decision in May on whether to lift a ban on Russian athletes taking part in the 2016 Rio Olympics, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Friday, citing Russian athletics chief Mikhail Butov.
Butov also said that the IAAF thinks Russia has not yet met all the conditions needed for the ban to be lifted, TASS reported. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Christian Lowe)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday