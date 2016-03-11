IAAF to decide in May on whether to lift Olympics ban on Russia - TASS

MOSCOW, March 11 The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will take a decision in May on whether to lift a ban on Russian athletes taking part in the 2016 Rio Olympics, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Friday, citing Russian athletics chief Mikhail Butov.

Butov also said that the IAAF thinks Russia has not yet met all the conditions needed for the ban to be lifted, TASS reported. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Christian Lowe)