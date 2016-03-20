First Russian sprinter tests positive for meldonium - TASS

MOSCOW, March 20 Russian sprinter Nadezhda Kotlyarova has tested positive for meldonium, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency since Jan. 1 this year, TASS news agency reported on Sunday.

Kotlyarova is the first Russian track-and-field athlete to test positive for meldonium since the ban.

Russia's athletics federation is racing against time to meet anti-doping standards dicated by the sports world governing body and have a cheating ban repealed in time for the Rio Olympics in August. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by David Clarke)