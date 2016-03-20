First Russian sprinter tests positive for meldonium - TASS

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
MOSCOW, March 20 Russian sprinter Nadezhda Kotlyarova has tested positive for meldonium, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency since Jan. 1 this year, TASS news agency reported on Sunday.
Kotlyarova is the first Russian track-and-field athlete to test positive for meldonium since the ban.
Russia's athletics federation is racing against time to meet anti-doping standards dicated by the sports world governing body and have a cheating ban repealed in time for the Rio Olympics in August. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by David Clarke)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday