Russia says four track-and-field athletes test positive for meldonium

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
MOSCOW, March 21 Russia's athletics chief said on Monday four Russian track-and-field athletes have tested positive for meldonium since the substance was banned by anti-doping authorities on Jan. 1, Interfax news agency reported.
"We have information that four people gave positive tests for meldonium. We will deal with this today," Interfax quoted Dmitry Shlyakhtin, head of the Russian Athletics Federation, as saying.
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday