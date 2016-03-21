版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 3月 21日 星期一 15:20 BJT

Russia athletics chief: positive meldonium tests will not "complicate" situation

MOSCOW, March 21 Russian athletics chief Dmitry Shlyakhtin said on Monday positive meldonium tests by Russian track-and-field athletes would not complicate the situation around his federationm, R-Sport news agency reported.

"It won't aggravate (the situation), it's complex anyway," R-Sport quoted Shlyakhtin, head of the Russian Athletics Federation, as saying.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐