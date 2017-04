July 18 Jessica Ennis-Hill, the 2012 Olympic heptathlon champion, has given birth to a son, she announced on Friday.

The Sheffield athlete tweeted: "Our beautiful baby boy Reggie Ennis-Hill was born yesterday. We couldn't be happier."

Ennis-Hill, 28, is a former world heptathlon title holder but she missed the world athletics championship last year because of injury. (Writing by Steve Tongue; Editing by John O'Brien)