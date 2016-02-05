Athletics-Olympic champion Ennis-Hill to miss indoor season

LONDON Feb 5 Olympic and world heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis-Hill is set to miss the indoor athletics season with an Achilles injury, disrupting her preparations for the defence of her title at the Rio Games in August.

The Briton told Sky Sports she had suffered the injury in training, but hoped to return to competition at the outdoor meeting in Gotzis, Austria in May.

Asked if it would affect her participation at the Olympics, she said: "At this stage I'm hoping that's not the case. We're still in February, there's a lot of time before the Olympics.

"I'll be going away and sitting with the medical team to go through everything. Hopefully, it won't impact on my summer."

The 30-year-old missed the 2013 world championships in Moscow through injury and sat out 2014 during which she gave birth to her son.

She returned, however, to win her second world title in Beijing in 2015.

"We need to work out how long I need for rest and recovery but I very much want to have a full season, starting in Gotzis, and starting the season as originally planned," Ennis-Hill said.

"As an athlete it's so frustrating to get injuries at any time of the year, but we are still in February so maybe a little bit of rest is not a bad thing and if we can get this sorted hopefully that will stand me in good stead." (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)