CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Athletics-Ethiopia lifts ban on 35 athletes, including Bekele

By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Jan 24 Ethiopia has lifted
its suspension of 35 athletes, including double Olympic champion
Kenenisa Bekele, an athletics official said on Tuesday after
imposing a ban last week in a row over a training camp.
The Ethiopian Athletics Federation imposed the measure on
Thursday after Bekele, Olympic women's 5,000 and 10,000 metres
gold medallist Tirunesh Dibaba and others failed to turn up for
preparations ahead of major championships this year, including
the London Olympics.
The body summoned over 200 athletes to a training camp two
months ago.
"The Ethiopian Athletics Federation lifted the ban last
night after a meeting took place between the body's officials,
athletes, and their representatives," Federation spokesman Fikru
Takele told Reuters.
"They apologised and explained that they missed the
gathering due to injury or engagements elsewhere in the world.
They have pledged to respect the body's directives from now on."
Olympic men's 5,000 and 10,000 champion Bekele, who has yet
to decide if he will compete in London, told Reuters last week
it would take him weeks before he returns to training and two to
three months before competing again.
Ethiopia, once dominant over long-distance track events, has
struggled with flagging results over the past few years with
injury and age catching up with its track stars.
The country's athletics chiefs say they have decided to
revamp their preparations after a disappointing performance in
last year's world championships in Daegu, South Korea where
Bekele did not finish the 10,000.
