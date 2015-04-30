Athletics-Farah to compete in 1,500 at Birmingham Grand Prix

标题新闻：阿里巴巴董事局主席马云称公司今年对收购不感兴趣，更中意于合作
LONDON, April 30 Mo Farah, Britain's double Olympic champion at 5,000 and 10,000 metres, will step down to compete in the 1,500 at the Birmingham Grand Prix in June.
Farah will compete in the 1,500 for the first time since breaking Steve Cram's British record with a time of three minutes 28.81 seconds at the Monaco Diamond League event two years ago.
The 32-year-old, who has won 5,000 and 10,000 gold at the Olympic Games, World Championships and European Championships, set a two-mile indoor world record of 8 minutes 3.40 seconds at the Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix in February.
"The World Championships in Beijing is the main aim for this year. Birmingham will be good to work on my speed in a shorter early season race," Farah said.
"It will be good to step down to 1,500 and test myself over a shorter distance, some of the best middle distance runners in the world will be in the field so I will have to be at my best to compete with them."
Farah will take to the track at the Alexander Stadium on June 7. (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.