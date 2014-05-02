FACTBOX-Athletics-Factbox on U.S. sprinter Tyson Gay

May 2 Factbox on former 100 meters world champion Tyson Gay, who on Friday accepted a one-year suspension for a 2013 positive doping test and forfeited his results from 2012, including an Olympic relay silver medal.

Born on August 9, 1982, in Lexington, Kentucky, United States.

Is the equal second fastest man ever over 100 meters, alongside Jamaican Yohan Blake, after clocking 9.69 seconds in Shanghai in September 2009. Only world record holder Usain Bolt has run faster.

He is the fifth fastest man over 200m following his 19.58 in New York in May 2009.

WORLD CHAMPION

Completed a memorable sweep of the men's sprinting titles at the 2007 world championships in Osaka when he won the 100m and 200m titles and was part of the triumphant American 4x100m relay team. Gay clocked 9.85 seconds to win the 100m and 19.76 in the 200m.

With Bolt continuing his world record breaking feats at the 2009 world championships, Gay finished second in the 100m in Berlin in a time of 9.71.

OLYMPIC GAMES

Injuries marred his build up to the 2008 Olympics and he ended up being eliminated in the semi-finals of the 100m at the Beijing Games.

He then just missed out on the medals when he finished fourth in the highly anticipated 100m final in London last year. Gay was a member of the U.S. 4x100m relay team who won silver behind Jamaica.

2013

With his injury problems seemingly behind him, Gay displayed good form early in the season.

The 9.75 he ran to win the U.S. world championship trials in Iowa was the year's fastest time over 100m. Also clocked the third fastest 200m time of the year after running 19.74 at the same meet.

Gay's latest competitive outing was the Diamond League meet in Lausanne where he won the 100m in 9.79.

He said in an interview on July 14 that he had tested positive for a banned substance he did not name in an out-of-competition test on May 16

2014

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced on Friday that Gay had accepted a one-year ban backdated to June 2013 and was disqualified from all results from July 2012, including the silver medal he received in the 4x100 metres relay at the London Olympics. (Compiled by Tom Bartlett and Gene Cherry)