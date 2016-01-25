Athletics-German decathlete Schrader to miss Rio Olympics

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
BERLIN Jan 25 German decathlete Michael Schrader will miss this year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics after the former world championship silver medallist tore ligaments in his knee during training, requiring him to undergo surgery on Monday.
Schrader, who was second at the 2013 world championships in Moscow but also missed the 2012 London Olympics due to injury, suffered the latest setback during pole-vault training on Friday.
"Rio is done for me," the 28-year-old told reporters. "For the next year I will not be able to think about sport.
"Tendons and ligaments were torn. Anything that could get damaged in the knee was damaged."
American Ashton Eaton is the ruling world and Olympic champion with the Rio summer Olympics, the first on the South American continent, to take place between Aug. 5-21. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday