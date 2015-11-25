Athletics-Retired Olympic medallist Devetzi fails doping test

ATHENS Nov 25 Retired triple jumper Piyi Devetzi, 39, could be stripped of her Olympic silver and bronze medals after Greece's track and field federation (SEGAS) said on Wednesday that she had failed a doping test.

"The international federation (IAAF) informed SEGAS that Piyi Devetzi re-tested positive on a sample taken in 2007," SEGAS said in a statement.

"Following this development the federation has opened disciplinary proceedings against her."

Devetzi retired in 2009 after the IAAF banned her for two years following her refusal to undergo a doping test while training in Ukraine.

She won an Olympic silver medal in Athens in 2004 and a bronze in Beijing four years later.

Devetzi also claimed a world championship bronze in Osaka, Japan in 2008. (Writing by Graham Wood; Editing by Tony Jimenez)