Athletics-Retired Olympic medallist Devetzi fails doping test

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
ATHENS Nov 25 Retired triple jumper Piyi Devetzi, 39, could be stripped of her Olympic silver and bronze medals after Greece's track and field federation (SEGAS) said on Wednesday that she had failed a doping test.
"The international federation (IAAF) informed SEGAS that Piyi Devetzi re-tested positive on a sample taken in 2007," SEGAS said in a statement.
"Following this development the federation has opened disciplinary proceedings against her."
Devetzi retired in 2009 after the IAAF banned her for two years following her refusal to undergo a doping test while training in Ukraine.
She won an Olympic silver medal in Athens in 2004 and a bronze in Beijing four years later.
Devetzi also claimed a world championship bronze in Osaka, Japan in 2008. (Writing by Graham Wood; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday