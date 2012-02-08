Athletics-Struggling Hooker needs breathing space, says official

| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Feb 8 Olympic champion pole
vaulter Steve Hooker is battling to work through "technical
issues" and may miss next month's national trials and the
remainder of Australia's athletics series, an athletics official
told Reuters.
Hooker, who crashed out of his world championship defence in
South Korea last year after failing to clear 5.50 metres, has
pulled out of Saturday's Perth Track classic in a bid to find
form six months ahead of the London Olympics.
"He's just having technical issues," Athletics Australia's
high performance manager Eric Hollingsworth said in a telephone
interview on Wednesday.
"It can change overnight or it can take a month to work out.
"He just needs some breathing space to work out these things
and get through it."
Hooker leapt 6.06m indoors in the 2009 season, the second
highest ever behind retired world record holder Sergei Bubka,
but battled through two injury-stricken years before rushing his
preparations into a failed world championships campaign at
Daegu.
Hooker cleared only 5m at the Adelaide Track Classic at his
first meeting since Daegu last month before being timed out of
his event as he waited for strong winds to die down.
"I want to go out there and feel that competition energy but
unfortunately I just felt a bit flat," Hooker said after that
event.
Local media have been sounding the alarm bells, describing
Hooker's battles as a crisis of confidence.
Hollingsworth said Hooker had altered his run-up and changed
poles in recent months, but felt confident the vaulter would
recover in time to find his best form ahead of London.
"I've been through this before with Steve," said
Hollingsworth, who worked with Hooker at Victoria state's
Institute of Sport prior to his Olympic breakthrough.
"It took about a month to sort out ... It's a very technical
and dangerous (sport) and it takes a lot of courage. It's not
surprising that (pole vaulters) have these issues."
The March 2-3 Melbourne Track Classic doubles as Olympic
trials for Australia's athletics team. Hollingsworth would not
be drawn on whether Hooker would compete there.
"I have a gut instinct about that, but I'm not going to get
into that now," he said.
